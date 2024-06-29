LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 74,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.