LongView Wealth Management Acquires 3,658 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 669,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 482,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,624,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after buying an additional 472,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 484,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,649. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

