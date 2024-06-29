Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Trading Up 1.6%

Lithium Ionic Corp. (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Lithium Ionic Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.
About Lithium Ionic
Lithium Ionic Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company's flagship properties include a 100% ownership in the Itinga lithium project that comprises seven mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province; and the Salinas project located in the northeastern part of Minas Gerais state.
