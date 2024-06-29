Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $18.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,836,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,812,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369866 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.