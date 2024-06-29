Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.14 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $18.14 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,836,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,812,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369866 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.