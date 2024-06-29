Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $399.60

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €399.60 ($429.68) and traded as high as €413.20 ($444.30). Linde shares last traded at €410.20 ($441.08), with a volume of 18,079 shares changing hands.

Linde Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €403.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €399.94. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

