Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 14,321.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

LTGHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 10,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

