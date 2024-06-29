Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
