Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up about 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

