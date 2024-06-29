Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 2.3 %

LNNGY stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 33,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.