Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.85

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.85 and traded as high as $29.58. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 18,788 shares traded.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.