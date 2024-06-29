Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.63.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEA

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $112.55 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $872,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lear by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Lear by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,023,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.