Lassonde Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend

Lassonde Industries ( TSE:LAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

