Lassonde Industries Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.04. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$209.50 and a one year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
