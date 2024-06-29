LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Down 1.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.46 ($24.15) and last traded at €22.72 ($24.43). Approximately 347,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.01 ($24.74).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.58.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and consumer protection products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
