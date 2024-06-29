Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $161.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.55.
Landstar System Stock Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 20.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.
