KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KRS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,254,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,646,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.