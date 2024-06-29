KRS Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.55. 4,256,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,205. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

