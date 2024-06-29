KRS Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $257.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

