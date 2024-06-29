KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 2.6% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.03.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

