Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:KHOLY traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34.

Koç Holding A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $1.0658 dividend. This is a boost from Koç Holding A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Koç Holding A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

