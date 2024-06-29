Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $34,203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $22,045,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. FBN Securities started coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 965,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,234. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.43.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

