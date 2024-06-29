Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.28

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 12394291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.33.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 706,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.