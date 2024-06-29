Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 646 ($8.19) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.37). 7,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 63,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.44).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 675.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 604.44. The company has a market cap of £213.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
