Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

