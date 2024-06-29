Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.40 and traded as low as C$13.03. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 10,020 shares trading hands.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 150.00%.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.
