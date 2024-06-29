Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.47 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $470.00 million and $5.47 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

