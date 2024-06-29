Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.29 billion and $94.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,051,934,083 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,043,703,659.386066 with 24,043,702,805.52424 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1817858 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $115,337,467.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

