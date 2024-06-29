Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as low as $4.95. Kamada shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1,101 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

