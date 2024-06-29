Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66. 109,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 329,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Jushi Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Analysts expect that Jushi Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.