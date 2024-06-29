JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

