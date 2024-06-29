JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.