JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,175,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

