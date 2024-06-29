JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Announces $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JMUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

