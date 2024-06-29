JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Announces $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1482 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
JMUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,505 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
About JPMorgan Municipal ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Dividend King?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.