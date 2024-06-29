JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEEGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 389,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 81,422 shares.The stock last traded at $56.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.