JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 389,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the previous session’s volume of 81,422 shares.The stock last traded at $56.20 and had previously closed at $56.18.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

