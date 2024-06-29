JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:JPIB)

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,817 shares. The stock has a market cap of $438.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

