JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (BATS:JPIB)

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1814 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,817 shares. The stock has a market cap of $438.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37.
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
