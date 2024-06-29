JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $92.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

