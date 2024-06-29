JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Plans $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBSA remained flat at $47.50 during trading hours on Friday. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

