Journeo (LON:JNEO) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.95 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 255.50 ($3.24). 38,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 75,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.20).

Journeo Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.89 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, insider Barnaby Kent purchased 10,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £27,452.50 ($34,824.94). 24.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

