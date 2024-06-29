John Oyler Sells 2,789 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $142.67 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.87.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,905 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in BeiGene by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

