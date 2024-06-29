Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.94

Shares of Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and traded as high as $21.84. Jiangsu Expressway shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.
Jiangsu Expressway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.1461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
About Jiangsu Expressway
Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangsu Expressway
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.