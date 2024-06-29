JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Down 4%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.41. 7,319,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,931,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

