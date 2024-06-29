ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.87. 3,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S operates as workplace experience and facility management company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Türkiye, Spain, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers space office, space plus, and space production; manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, and coffee bars.

