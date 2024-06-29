iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
