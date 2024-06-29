iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,908,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $94.17.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.