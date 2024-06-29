iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 212,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.54. 1,918,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

