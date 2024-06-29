iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. 321,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

