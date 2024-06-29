iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. 706,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,441. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.50.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

