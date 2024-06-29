iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 35,025,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.55 and a 200 day moving average of $200.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

