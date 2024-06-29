iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $100,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,025,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

