iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.51. 3,803,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $370.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

