iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,131,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $300.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

