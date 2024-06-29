iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

