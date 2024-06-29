iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

MTUM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,589 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

